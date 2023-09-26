Look, I know. It’s only preseason. But former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson just had one sensational first game with his new team.

The 32-year-old blueliner was bought out by the Canucks back in June. The Florida Panthers scooped him up on the first day of free agency on a one-year deal for just $2.25 million.

The Canucks just paid $19.5 million for Ekman-Larsson to go away, but can he bounce back in Florida?

It was only preseason, against a less-than-stellar Nashville Predators lineup filled with minor leaguers, but Ekman-Larsson had three assists and was a +1 in 20:58 of ice time on Monday.

Not only that, but OEL had a highlight-reel assist thanks to this stretch-pass:

should we start spelling it 🤯EL? https://t.co/l0C3ipWtfV — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 25, 2023

This was pretty nice too:

Eetu x 2! Cats go up 3-0 w/ their 3rd PPG of the game. More great work from OEL, too. pic.twitter.com/yZxgIuCCbt — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) September 25, 2023

Again, it’s only preseason, but it’s a positive development for the former Canuck. He’s coming off the worst season of his career, with just two goals and 20 assists in 54 games.

as soon as OEL arrived in this fit you just knew he’d be having a good game pic.twitter.com/wDqlbzNtYf — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 25, 2023

The Panthers won the game 5-0, with another former Canuck doing some damage. Will Lockwood had a goal and an assist in the game.

Olli Juolevi released

The news wasn’t as good for another former Canucks defenceman.

The Coyotes announced today that the following players have been released from their PTO agreements:

•Olli Juolevi (PTO)

•Austin Strand (PTO)

•Ryan Dzingel (PTO)

•Patrick Harper (PTO) — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) September 26, 2023

Olli Juolevi has already been released from his pro tryout contract with the Arizona Coyotes. The former first-round draft pick didn’t accompany the Coyotes to Melbourne, as Arizona played a pair of games in Australia. Instead, he stayed back with the rest of the team to play split-squad games.

Juolevi, 25, played the entirety of last season in the AHL, scoring just 14 points (1-13-14) in 38 games with the San Diego Gulls.