7 defencemen Canucks could target in a Conor Garland trade

Nearly two years into the job, Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin still has a salary cap conundrum to solve.

Could trading Conor Garland finally give him some breathing room?

Despite a flurry of roster moves during Allvin’s tenure, the Canucks are still in a bind with just $150,000 of cap space, according to CapFriendly.

That’s why Garland’s recent trade request feels like an opportunity.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that the Canucks would like to get $1 or $2 million of breathing room with this potential deal. They are also reportedly eyeing a defenceman.

Seems like an easy deal to facilitate, right?

Well, most of the league is in the same boat as Vancouver. Only 12 of 32 NHL teams have more than $1 million of cap space.

On this list of potential trade targets, we examine the 12 teams that have a bit of breathing room under the cap, and identify potential targets in a trade involving Garland and hit $4.95 million salary cap hit.

We’ll exclude Nashville Predators defenceman Dante Fabbro from this list, since we’ve already written about him as a trade target.

1. Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: $2.75 million cap hit, expiring in 2026

Friedman did say in his report that the Blue Jackets are one of the teams interested in Garland.

The Blue Jackets are also reportedly trying to trade a defenceman.

Since everyone is asking for a name, the truth is #CBJ are open to different possibilities as they weigh value. Likely centered around Boqvist, Bean, and to a lesser extent – based on minutes – Peeke. They’ll likely move whomever they find gets them most back. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2023

Of the three defenceman listed above, Andrew Peeke stylistically makes the most sense as a physical, stay-at-home, right-shot defenceman.

The issue is, he hasn’t been great defensively. Peeke has also been a healthy scratch in two of Columbus’ first three games.

Even though the Canucks would be trading the better player in Garland, they’d save over $2 million in cap space while filling a positional need.

2. Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes

Contract: $4.025 million cap hit, expiring in 2024

Brett Pesce’s name was in trade rumours during the summer, however Friedman did report in September that he’s off the trade block.

Still, there are a couple of reasons why the Canes might deal Pesce.

He’s due for a raise at the end of this season. They also have an extremely deep blue line. Carolina could also use a scoring punch and they’re one of the only playoff teams from last season with a bit of cap space to spare.

If the Canucks were to trade Garland to Carolina for Pesce, they’d assuredly have to include a high draft pick in order to facilitate this trade.

3. Colin Miller, New Jersey Devils

Contract: $1.85 million cap hit, expiring in 2024

Once an underrated member of the Vegas Golden Knights, 30-year-old Colin Miller is now a healthy scratch for the New Jersey Devils.

Not great for a guy making nearly two million dollars. However, Miller would be an upgrade on the likes of Noah Juulsen, and arguably Tyler Myers as well.

Because the Devils are up against the cap, the Canucks would likely have to retain salary in this transaction. The Canucks could also look to acquire a fourth-liner like Nathan Bastian ($1.35 million cap hit) in a deal like this in order to make the cap logistics more manageable for both teams.

4. John Marino, New Jersey Devils

Contract: $4.4 million cap hit, expiring in 2027

John Marino is historically an old Jim Rutherford favourite.

The Devils clearly like Marino as well, but with 19-year-old Simon Nemec nearly ready for NHL duty, Marino feels a bit like a luxury.

Still, much like a potential deal for Pesce, the Canucks would have to add another asset, likely a high draft pick, in order to make this work.

5. Brenden Dillon, Winnipeg Jets

Contract: $3.9 million cap hit, expiring in 2024

The Winnipeg Jets have been mentioned as a team who’s potentially interested in Garland.

Of defencemen who could be dealt from their roster, Brenden Dillon is probably the most realistic target.

The Surrey, BC native is a physical, stay-at-home defenceman who despite being a left shot, has experience playing the right side.

Cal Foote and Brenden Dillon drop the gloves 🥊 👀 pic.twitter.com/JiAh5IecUB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 18, 2023

However, head coach Rick Tocchet has repeated how he likes his lefty/righty symmetry on defence. Dillon is also a very similar player to Carson Soucy.

Still, the Canucks could get $1 million in cap space while bolstering their defence by acquiring Dillon.

6. Will Borgen, Seattle Kraken

Contract: $2.7 million cap hit, expiring in 2025

Would the Canucks consider reuniting Soucy with his former defence partner?

The Seattle Kraken effectively chose Borgen over Soucy this offseason, by re-signing Borgen to a two-year deal with a $2.7 million cap hit.

Much like Soucy, Borgen is a physical, bottom-pairing defenceman. Unlike Soucy, he shoots right.

You’d have to think Seattle might be interested in a player like Garland, considering they’ve scored only three goals in four straight losses to open the season.

7. Ilya Lybushkin, Anaheim Ducks

Contract: $2.75 million cap hit, expiring in 2024

This might be the least sexy, but most realistic option for the Canucks.

Ilya Lybushkin is a right-shot, physical, bottom pairing defenceman who’s averaging just over 15 minutes per game on the lowly Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks, who probably don’t plan being bad forever, might value having a guy like Garland who’s locked up on a reasonable deal for the next three years. They also have the third-most cap space in the league ($8.5 million) according to CapFriendly.