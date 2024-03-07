SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks lose out on Guentzel, Penguins trading him to another team

Rob Williams
Mar 7 2024, 11:59 pm
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports

Jake Guentzel isn’t coming to Vancouver, as the Canucks have seemingly lost the Guentzel sweepstakes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes according to multiple reports, with Michael Bunting part of the package in return. The trade is not yet official, and both the Penguins and Hurricanes each have a game to play tonight.

Bunting was made a late healthy scratch by the Hurricanes ahead of tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens for “trade-related reasons.”

Bunting of course is well-known to Penguins president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas, who had the former Maple Leafs winger in Toronto.

The Canucks had rumoured interest in Guentzel and were reportedly one of the finalists to get him. Guentzel wasn’t going to come cheap, though, with the Penguins reportedly asking for one of Vancouver’s top prospects (Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki), plus more.

Guentzel, a pending unrestricted free agent, was the top forward available. The 29-year-old has 466 career points in 503 regular season games, and is a point-a-game player in the postseason, with 58 points in 58 playoff games. The 5-foot-11 winger has 52 points (22-30-52) in 50 games in Pittsburgh this season.

With Guentzel off the market, Vancouver will turn to Plan B, which could be former Canuck Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils.

Jason Zucker, from the Arizona Coyotes, is also a name that has been linked to the Canucks. Zucker, like Guentzel, has ties to Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin from his time with the Penguins.

The Canucks are searching for an upgrade on Elias Pettersson’s wing ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

