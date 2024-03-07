Canucks lose out on Guentzel, Penguins trading him to another team

Jake Guentzel isn’t coming to Vancouver, as the Canucks have seemingly lost the Guentzel sweepstakes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes according to multiple reports, with Michael Bunting part of the package in return. The trade is not yet official, and both the Penguins and Hurricanes each have a game to play tonight.

Michael Bunting is scratched tonight for Carolina. There is word he will be traded to Pittsburgh as part of a deal for Jake Guentzel — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

Again, just to be clear, the Guentzel trade is not quite done yet. Both teams playing tonight, some final details to be ironed out, sounds like a post game trade call with the league. But all signs pointing to Guentzel heading to Carolina. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

My understanding: #pens and #canes have agreed to the basic framework of a deal that will send Jake Guentzel to Carolina. Work to do, but well down the track. Carolina isn't typically a player in rental market – but they love the fit + feel they'd have solid shot to re-sign him — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

Bunting was made a late healthy scratch by the Hurricanes ahead of tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens for “trade-related reasons.”

Michael Bunting will miss tonight's game for trade-related reasons. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) March 7, 2024

Bunting of course is well-known to Penguins president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas, who had the former Maple Leafs winger in Toronto.

The Canucks had rumoured interest in Guentzel and were reportedly one of the finalists to get him. Guentzel wasn’t going to come cheap, though, with the Penguins reportedly asking for one of Vancouver’s top prospects (Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki), plus more.

Guentzel, a pending unrestricted free agent, was the top forward available. The 29-year-old has 466 career points in 503 regular season games, and is a point-a-game player in the postseason, with 58 points in 58 playoff games. The 5-foot-11 winger has 52 points (22-30-52) in 50 games in Pittsburgh this season.

With Guentzel off the market, Vancouver will turn to Plan B, which could be former Canuck Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils.

Jason Zucker, from the Arizona Coyotes, is also a name that has been linked to the Canucks. Zucker, like Guentzel, has ties to Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin from his time with the Penguins.

The Canucks are searching for an upgrade on Elias Pettersson’s wing ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.