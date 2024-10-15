Canucks shake up lines and it looks like Sprong is scratched

Daniel Sprong has come as advertised for the Vancouver Canucks.

The free agent signing was billed as a player who has tremendous offensive ability. Sprong showcased that on opening night, scoring a power-play goal on a wicked shot from distance.

The problem with Sprong throughout the 27-year-old’s career is he isn’t a complete player. So after making glaring defensive mistakes in back-to-back games and seeing just 8:11 of ice time on Friday, it appears the Dutch winger will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy spotted Sprong skating as the extra forward in Tampa on Monday. Danton Heinen took Sprong’s spot on the second line with Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk, while rookie Arshdeep Bains will draw into the lineup on the first line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

Bains was called up from Abbotsford on Thursday.

My best guess:

Boeser-Miller-Baines

Heinen-EP-Debrusk

Hoglander-Raty-Garland

Sherwood-Blueger-Suter

Sprong Defence all been rotating — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) October 14, 2024

“It’s early in the season, you want to try different things. I want to get Bains into the lineup, I don’t want to see him sit. Young guys shouldn’t sit that long,” Tocchet told reporters in Tampa. “He deserves to play tonight.”

Tocchet noted that Bains is a “good forechecker,” when explaining his promotion to the top line.

“[Miller] loves guys that get in on the forecheck, that help him out. Bains has that kind of identity… He can score… and he can make plays under pressure. He’s a guy that we have our eye on that can push for jobs and hopefully can be consistent.”

Bains had a fine season in Abbotsford in 2023-24, scoring 55 points (16-39-55) in 59 AHL games. But the 23-year-old Surrey native went without a point in eight NHL games.

This is obviously a huge opportunity for Bains, who was the last cut before opening night, despite an impressive preseason.

The Canucks will have three rookies playing prominent roles in the lineup, as Aatu Räty and Arturs Silovs will play. Räty will skate between Conor Garland and Nils Höglander, while Silovs is looking for a bounce-back game after being shelled by the Calgary Flames on opening night.