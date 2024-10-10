Canucks call up Arshdeep Bains just days after cutting him

Vancouver Canucks winger Arshdeep Bains’ time in the AHL didn’t last long.

The 23-year-old was recalled to the NHL today after being cut from the roster on Monday. He could suit up in the lineup as soon as tomorrow.

Bains had an impressive preseason including a two-point performance against the Edmonton Oilers.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Arshdeep Bains has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 10, 2024

The Surrey, British Columbia-native played his first NHL games last year, appearing in eight contests for the team. He didn’t record any points but the experience was invaluable for his progression.

The Canucks played their first game of the new season last night and experienced a stunning collapse. They led 4-1 in the second period but still managed to lose 6-5 in overtime to the Calgary Flames.

While it remains to be seen if Bains will get into the lineup right away, he is known to be solid defensively. That could be what Rick Tocchet is looking for after the team’s defensive meltdown last night.

The Canucks have the cap space and roster spot to squeeze Bains in after sending defenceman Mark Friedman through waivers the other day. However, they will accrue less cap space now that they’ve called up the young forward.

Bains dominated the AHL last season, earning a trip to the All-Star Game where he was named MVP. The next step in his development is to match some of that production at the highest level.

The Canucks are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Philadelphia Flyers. They’ll be hoping to avoid starting the year with two consecutive losses.