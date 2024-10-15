Canucks make surprise goalie decision in Tampa

The Vancouver Canucks are still in search of their first win of the season as they begin a four-game eastern road trip.

Without Thatcher Demko, the Canucks got polar-opposite performances from their goaltenders in the first two games. Arturs Silovs was sub-par, allowing six goals on 26 shots against the Calgary Flames in the season opener.

Kevin Lankinen was much better in Vancouver’s second game, stopping 29 of 31 shots he faced in a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

If you expected Lankinen to start tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning, you weren’t alone.

But Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet isn’t going with the hot hand, at least not yet. Silovs will start tonight.

Rick Tocchet notes Tyler Myers is a possibility for tonight’s game. Confirms Silovs starts in net. pic.twitter.com/1kn7YiWegs — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) October 15, 2024

On defence, it appears Tyler Myers will play. The 6-foot-8 defenceman needed help getting off the ice on Friday, when it appeared he had suffered a serious injury.

But not only did Myers travel on the road trip, he was also skating with his teammates at Monday’s practice.

“I think we dodged a bullet so there’s a good possibility that he’ll be in,” Tocchet told reporters. “It’s more of a pain tolerance [thing], he’s starting to feel better.”

Following today’s game in Tampa, the Canucks will play the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.