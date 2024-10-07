Canucks announce final cut before start of season

It looks like Aatu Räty has made the team, as the Vancouver Canucks announced more cuts to their roster today.

He has made it ahead of Arshdeep Bains, who has been sent to Abbotsford.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/URriAfZQUs — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 7, 2024

Erik Brännström and Jiri Patera will be joining Bains in Abbotsford, the team announced. Brännström, who was acquired from Colorado yesterday, cleared waivers this morning. Patera was picked off waivers by the Boston Bruins last week, but was reclaimed by the Canucks today.

Thatcher Demko and Dakota Joshua have been placed on “season opening injured non-roster,” which is different from the much-talked about long-term injured reserve (LTIR). It appears the Canucks will be able to operate outside of LTIR for the first time in years, following Sunday’s Tucker Poolman trade.

The Canucks have 23 non-injured players on their roster, though Conor Garland did miss Friday’s preseason game with a minor ailment. Among the players still with the club are Noah Juulsen, Mark Friedman, Nils Åman, and Räty.

Räty was the surprise of training camp. The 21-year-old centre didn’t appear in a single NHL game last season, though he did produce 52 points (18-34-52) in 72 AHL games with Abbotsford.

Bains was cut despite scoring a goal and an assist in Friday’s preseason finale. The 23-year-old Surrey native appeared in eight NHL games last season, and produced 55 points (16-39-55) in 59 AHL games.

