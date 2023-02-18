Elias Lindholm could miss Flames game with birth of his first child

Elias Lindholm could be a scratch when the Calgary Flames host the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. For all the right reasons.

Lindholm and wife Annica Englund are anticipating the birth of their first child.

Elias Lindholm will not participate in this morning’s skate as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 18, 2023

Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he wasn’t sure whether or not Lindholm would be available by the 8 pm MT puck drop, saying, “I guess it depends on mom… I’m not the doctor on duty.”

Milan Lucic, a father of three, also had some advice for the 27-year-old Lindholm.

“You know what? It’s been a long time since I went through that feeling with the first one,” Lucic said. “Obviously it’s an exciting feeling. It’s a lot of emotion. It’s one of those things, I know everyone that’s been through it will agree, is that it’s one of those hurry up and wait type of things. You’re just waiting around, waiting, waiting, waiting for that moment.

“Enjoy the moment. It’s definitely life-changing in a great way. Just enjoy the moment.”

The pair, who got engaged in December, previously announced on Instagram in mid-November that the couple was expecting.

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson, who had his first child in 2022, also offered some sage advice.

“I remember when we were in there. It’s a long day and all that kind of stuff,” Andersson said. “You just try to focus on your wife, fiancee, and support her any way you can. It’s a hell of an experience. We don’t really even do anything. It’s true.

“Every experience is different. Just honestly, I hope everything goes well. It’s your first child. It’s the best day of your life once it pops out.

“Just try to enjoy it. It’s the best day of your life.”