Canucks fans loved Demko hugging DeSmith after huge win over Oilers

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith wasn’t just getting love from fans last night.

After backstopping the Canucks to a huge 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers with 32 saves, the Sportsnet cameras caught injured goaltender Thatcher Demko embracing DeSmith as he walked back into the Canucks dressing room.

There is always speculation about whether there is healthy competition between goaltenders on a team. Still, with the Canucks having the type of season they are, it looks like there is nothing but love and support between the Vancouver goalies.

Goalie love 🥹 pic.twitter.com/U1nOqWc3Wj — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 14, 2024

There is good reason for Demko to be happy with his backup. The win gives the Canucks a very good chance to hold onto first place in their division, fending off an Oilers squad that has made a mad dash up the standings in the second half of the season.

To clinch the spot, Vancouver needs only to gain a single point in its last two games.

Fans on social media loved the moment and were quick to point out head coach Rick Tocchet lurking in the background with the face only a proud father could have.

DeSmith has had his fair share of struggles in his first season with the Canucks but has managed to come up big at key moments. This is his second victory over the Oilers this year, with the first coming in early October after a spectacular 37-save performance.

He, along with the rest of the Canucks, will now look to sharpen up their game and prepare for the playoffs, which are slated to begin next weekend.