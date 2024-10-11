The Vancouver Canucks have added Alex Edler to their blueline corps.

The 38-year-old is joining the team on a one-day contract so that he can retire as a member of the organization. He will be honoured at the game against the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow night.

The Canucks posted a video to social media today of Edler and general manager Patrik Allvin each putting their signatures on the ceremonial contract.

Forever a Canuck! ✍️ Alex Edler signs his one-day contract to officially retire from the @NHL as a member of the #Canucks. pic.twitter.com/QMiCCoHDFP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 11, 2024

The Swedish blueliner holds many franchise records for the Canucks. He ranks first in team history among defenceman in games played, goals, assists and points.

Edler is fourth among all Canucks in games played and was a mainstay on the roster for years. He was one of the best defenceman on the 2011 team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final and played an additional 82 playoff games with the team.

The story of the Canucks scouting Edler is legendary. He was discovered by Thomas Gradin who saw Edler playing in a low-level Swedish league. He convinced management to take a chance on the player and the rest is history.

Following his time in Vancouver, Edler went south and played two years with the Los Angeles Kings. His final NHL game came in the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks are celebrating Edler at tomororw’s game against the Flyers in multiple ways. It was announced that they’d be doing so back in September. There will be a pre-game ceremony at 6:50 pm and messages from team alumni throughout the game.

The team has also released a special Alex Edler merchandise collection which is available for purchase now at VanBase. There is a t-shirt available for $38, a mini hockey stick for $20 and other goods themed with Edler’s name and number.

Introducing the Limited Edition Alex Edler Collection! Celebrate the #Canucks legend in style for tomorrow's game! SHOP NOW | https://t.co/duTDzjQ8Ge pic.twitter.com/NyRxTQG9k8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 11, 2024