Canucks, Leafs made aware of Flames' asking price for Tanev: report

The Calgary Flames are not finished trading, even after their recent deal with the Vancouver Canucks. They still have some of the most desirable assets who will almost surely get moved before the trade deadline, namely Chris Tanev.

The asking price for the veteran player has now been made clear. It’s going to take two assets to pry the 34-year-old defenceman away from the Flames.

“The price right now for Tanev, I’m told, is a second-round pick plus another asset,” reported LeBrun.

It was previously reported that more than 10 teams have inquired about Tanev.

“There is more interest in him than there actually was in Elias Lindholm. A ton of teams keep calling on Chris Tanev. Among them, the Toronto Maple Leafs,” explained TSN’s Pierre LeBrun from the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this morning.

That asking price will be an issue for the Maple Leafs as they have traded all of their second-round picks in exchange for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, Ryan O’Reilly, Sam Lafferty, and Jake McCabe over the past few seasons.

This means that it could cost them even more.

“The Leafs have no second-round picks for the next three years, so it’s going to take a first-round pick if the Leafs want to get Chris Tanev out of Calgary,” LeBrun finished with.

For the Canucks, that asking price is still possible as they own their 2025 and 2026 second-round picks. The big mystery then becomes what the other asset in the trade would be.

The first-place team already sold off some of their picks and prospects to acquire another Flames player, Elias Lindholm. Will they further deplete their prospect pool to bring home the rugged defenceman?

Tanev has one goal and eight assists in 46 games so far this season. All the teams after him are not looking for offensive production. He’s one of the toughest players in the league and widely viewed as a strong shutdown defenceman.