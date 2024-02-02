Today marks a big day for NHL fans craving to see some best-on-best hockey.

This afternoon, commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the NHL will be participating in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics. The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to be hosted in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, while 2030 event will be hosted in Nice, France.

In addition to this news, it is also being reported that there will be a Four Nation tournament in 2025, with the host cities believed to be Montreal and Boston. It is expected to feature four countries: Canada, United States, Finland, and Sweden.

The last best-on-best tournament took place in 2016, when the NHL hosted the World Cup of Hockey. It was an eight-team format featuring Canada, USA, Czechia, Europe (all Europeans who didn’t have their country featured), Sweden, Russia, Finland, and the U24 North Americans. The Canadians went on to win Gold, defeating Team Europe in a best-of-three series.

Meanwhile, the last time the NHL played in the Winter Olympics came in 2014, which was hosted in Sochi. The Canadians were once again victorious, defeating Team Sweden by a 3-0 final.

Because of how long it has been since the NHL has had a best-on-best format, hockey fans have yet to see Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid play on the same team. Though it took far longer than anyone would have wished, it appears, based on Johnston’s reporting, that we will all finally get to see the two suit up on the same side.