Justin Bieber performs surprise concert in Toronto wearing All-Star jersey

It turns out all that Justin Bieber needed to get back on stage was a few stars from the NHL to perform in front of.

Bieber, who is in Toronto this week as part of the NHL All-Star weekend, got out for a surprise R&B setlist on Thursday evening in front of a packed Toronto house.

The night, branded as a “drew house” event at Toronto’s History venue in the east end of the city, was Bieber’s first performance since a memorial for late Migos rapper Takeoff in November 2022.

Video of Justin Bieber performing “Hold On” tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/HRppgrfJm0 — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) February 2, 2024

justin bieber performing snooze by sza is everything pic.twitter.com/S9WVpkVhhU — JULIANA 🌹 (@julxianaa) February 2, 2024

Justin Bieber performing Baby pic.twitter.com/TQyycBuErw — Concerts Fanatic (@ConcertsFanTO) February 2, 2024

With his backing band WeTheBand behind him, Bieber performed a setlist full of his classic hits remixed as R&B tracks, including “Baby,” “Eenie Meenie,” and “Peaches.”

Leafs stars Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were in attendance, as were other NHL All-Stars, including Connor McDavid and Rasmus Dahlin.

But they weren’t the only celebrities on hand for the evening; figure skater Tessa Virtue, wrestler Adam Copeland, actor Adam DiMarco, producer Murda Beatz, CFL 2023 Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly, and a full list of PWHL All-Stars, including Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse, were also on hand.

It was also the 29-year-old Canadian star’s longest set since headlining Rock in Rio in September 2022 in Brazil. Bieber announced in June 2022 that he was suffering from partial face paralysis and did not perform at all in 2023 following the completion of the Justice World Tour.

Bieber will be in attendance for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, where his teammates Matthews, Nylander, and Matthew Barzal will be gunning for the $1 million prize awarded to the winner.