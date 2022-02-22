"It's gone!": Six Canucks, Kraken players completely lose sight of the puck (VIDEO)

Not since Kevin Bieksa’s famous stanchion goal in 2011 have so many players lost the puck during a Canucks game at Rogers Arena.

With 13 minutes left in the second period and the score tied 2-2 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken, the puck disappeared for six players on the ice.

It started with Canucks forward Tyler Motte, who chopped at the puck, which was blocked by Kraken defenceman Jeremy Lauzon. A board battle ensued in the corner, with Tyler Myers and Juho Lammikko joining in the fun for Vancouver, as well as Marcus Johansson and Jordan Eberle for Seattle.

The six players continued battling for the puck, even after the puck was long gone.

I have never seen that before: six of the players were digging for the puck in the corner. Except the puck wasn’t there. The #Canucks were carrying the puck up the ice, 2 on 2 of course. — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) February 22, 2022

Lammikko actually dislodged the puck rather quickly, sending it behind the net, but nobody in the corner knew it — including Lammikko himself.

Travis Hamonic found it and skated the puck up the ice on a two-on-two with Matthew Highmore. As the Canucks blueliner got to the top of the circle in his own zone, he looked back at the pile, with the six players still completely oblivious.

By the time the party of six found the puck again, it was in Seattle’s zone, on the other end of the ice.

It’s one of the weirdest plays you’ll ever see.

“I was in the pile,” Motte said after the game. “The puck came around the boards, I think I tried chopping it out. Not sure if it got out on the first one or not, kind of just hacking and whacking. The ref came in and is like ‘It’s gone! It’s gone!’ That probably went for like five seconds… I look up and those guys are crossing in the offensive zone on a two-on-two. Weird sequence.”

“I just saw the ref come in and he was yelling ‘Puck’s gone! Puck’s gone!’ Look down and, it’s gone.”

Hamonic nearly scored on the play, which would have ensured it living forever on blooper reels.

The Canucks won the game 5-2, and have still never lost to their new rival, beating Seattle in all three games against them this season.