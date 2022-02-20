Canucks "Flying Skate" jersey returns this week and fans are psyched

The Vancouver Canucks’ Flying Skate jersey is officially making a comeback.

After being teased to return last week, the Canucks took to social media today to confirm the popular jerseys will be worn this Thursday when the team plays host to the Calgary Flames.

Various hints to their return had been sprinkled over the last few months, including Thatcher Demko rocking Kirk McLean-esque retro gear.

In a video featuring retro Canucks clips mixed in with the current roster, the team dropped a trailer showing off the black, red and yellow threads.

First worn from 1978-1997, the Canucks’ Flying Skate jersey has been brought back several times throughout the years, but hasn’t been worn since the 2019-20 season.

The Canucks did not confirm on how many occasions they will be wearing their old look.

But fans were hyped regardless, with some petitioning for them to make them either their permanent third jersey, or even their permanent look altogether.

I'm from Russia. Canucks fan since 1993. Please return this jersey and logo forever ♥️💛🖤 — Anton Ivanov (@banderas_spb) February 20, 2022

Full time 3rd jersey next season — Ryan Lestage (@ryr12r) February 20, 2022

Best jersey for @Canucks change my mind https://t.co/AvxgPKoqYO — West Coast Canuck (@rabanasta99) February 20, 2022

Beautiful. Love this jersey, by far my favourite. — JJ (@jammyrft) February 20, 2022

The move even stirred up some rival fans trying to get their own teams to bring back retro looks.

@AnaheimDucks see? You can wear a throwback any time you want! It’s really easy. https://t.co/DbuQAYBR58 — Mkton31 (@Mkton31) February 20, 2022

The Canucks will also be wearing a Black History Month-themed jersey for its warmups on the 24th, the first of its kind in team history.

This run of retro jerseys are not yet available for purchase via the team store at Vanbase.ca, but will likely be added in the coming weeks.