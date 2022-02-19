Canucks fans are demanding to know who has the championship belt

The Vancouver Canucks won Thursday night in San Jose — a 5-4 overtime victory over the Sharks.

But who has the championship belt?

Fans want to know. Fans need to know.

A big wrestling fan, head coach Bruce Boudreau unveiled the belt after Saturday’s big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“One of the things I’ve thought for a long time is that we.. didn’t have anything to bring us together after a big win,” Boudreau said. “So I went out online got something that I’d like to start. Whoever gets it, has gotta say a little something, and then he’ll hang it in his stall until we win the next game.

“It is sometimes for a warrior, a hero, a guy that maybe won every faceoff he took or scored the game-winner. I’m giving it to Lammer [Juho Lammikko] for the first night,” Boudreau said.

Lammikko was to hold onto the belt until the Canucks’ next win, when he would award it to someone else on the team.

Fans found out about the new tradition in a cool behind-the-scenes video the Canucks shared on social media. And now they’re demanding a similar video after every win.

Who would win the belt was a topic of discussion among fans even before Thursday’s game was over.

Lammikko out here defending his championship belt#Canucks pic.twitter.com/eJhNYNt9RZ — Chris (@EastVan808) February 18, 2022

Who's getting the belt tonight? pic.twitter.com/AyuKqaHDP8 — Anti – FreeDumb (@jwack4663) February 18, 2022

Kyle burroughs winning the belt tonight#canucks — Canuck Kook (@canucks_kook) February 18, 2022

Myers should get the #canucks belt tonight for his hockey IQ — JD (@jovin_dhak) February 18, 2022

The chatter grew louder after J.T. Miller scored in overtime.

But we never found out who got the championship belt.

So fans started demanding to see video footage of the belt-awarding ceremony, tagging @Canucks on Twitter. Those poor social media managers.

The messages got pretty aggressive in some instances.

WHERE IS THE BELT VIDEO I NEED IT NOW — ✭andrew⁹ IZZIE DAY (@andrew3635) February 18, 2022

Show us the belt video now — 5 Canucks Thoughts (@5Canuckss) February 18, 2022

hey admin ty for all the amazing tweets today. do you know who got the belt tonight? — ✭andrew⁹ IZZIE DAY (@andrew3635) February 18, 2022

I also truly don't think the Canucks realize the can of worms they opened with the championship belt. You guys gotta update that every time it gets handed out. — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) February 18, 2022

Everyone went to sleep without knowing. When fans woke up, they began to ask some more.

Who is the current champ??

Who got the belt last night? @canucks we need to know — Charlie Conway (@CConway96) February 18, 2022

WHO GOT THE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT WE NEED TO KNOW — RWang1895 (@RWang1895) February 18, 2022

Who got the belt last night? — canucksfanforever5351 (@canucksfanfore1) February 18, 2022

DEAR ADMIN CAN WE GET THE UPDATE ON THE BELT PLEASE PLEASE AT LEAST DROP THE NAME <3 — e m p t y n a t (@savedbydemko) February 18, 2022

Show us who got the belt last night 🤔 — Eliza smartie west pants 🇨🇦🏒🇫🇷⚽⭐️⭐️ (@3WishGenie) February 18, 2022

And now people are coming up with their own theories.

Who got the belt yesterday?? Is it only for when we win at home? — Lain (@miniLain) February 18, 2022

I have a feeling that nobody got the belt last night LOL. Bruce didn't specify every game someone would get it. — w (@CanucksHouse) February 18, 2022

Wouldn’t surprise me if Bruce has asked for the belt thing to be a dressing room thing only. Hence why we don’t get to see who has it. More personal that way, I’m ok with it. #canucks — Luc (@lcfrst2) February 18, 2022

The Canucks play again on Saturday night, at home to the Anaheim Ducks. If they win, the belt will change hands again. And fans won’t rest until they know who has it.