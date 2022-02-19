SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans are demanding to know who has the championship belt

Feb 19 2022, 12:53 am
Vancouver Canucks/Twitter

The Vancouver Canucks won Thursday night in San Jose — a 5-4 overtime victory over the Sharks.

But who has the championship belt?

Fans want to know. Fans need to know.

A big wrestling fan, head coach Bruce Boudreau unveiled the belt after Saturday’s big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“One of the things I’ve thought for a long time is that we.. didn’t have anything to bring us together after a big win,” Boudreau said. “So I went out online got something that I’d like to start. Whoever gets it, has gotta say a little something, and then he’ll hang it in his stall until we win the next game.

“It is sometimes for a warrior, a hero, a guy that maybe won every faceoff he took or scored the game-winner. I’m giving it to Lammer [Juho Lammikko] for the first night,” Boudreau said.

Lammikko was to hold onto the belt until the Canucks’ next win, when he would award it to someone else on the team.

Fans found out about the new tradition in a cool behind-the-scenes video the Canucks shared on social media. And now they’re demanding a similar video after every win.

Who would win the belt was a topic of discussion among fans even before Thursday’s game was over.

The chatter grew louder after J.T. Miller scored in overtime.

But we never found out who got the championship belt.

So fans started demanding to see video footage of the belt-awarding ceremony, tagging @Canucks on Twitter. Those poor social media managers.

The messages got pretty aggressive in some instances.

Everyone went to sleep without knowing. When fans woke up, they began to ask some more.

Who is the current champ??

And now people are coming up with their own theories.

The Canucks play again on Saturday night, at home to the Anaheim Ducks. If they win, the belt will change hands again. And fans won’t rest until they know who has it.

