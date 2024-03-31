Canucks' Joshua dazzles with between-the-legs highlight goal

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua showed off his hands with a sweet goal on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks.

The winger doubled the Canucks’ lead when he beat goalie Lukas Dostal with a between-the-legs move in front of the net. Filip Hronek and Pius Suter picked up assists on the play.

Rogers Arena let out a roar in celebration of the goal which is sure to be added to Joshua’s highlight reel.

The goal gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead in the second period as they look to defeat the division rival Ducks during an early matinee game. 23-year-old Arturs Silovs is starting for the first time this season.

The winger’s goal was the second power play marker of the game for the Canucks as the struggling unit has come alive against the Ducks who feature one of the league’s worst penalty kills.

It’s just Joshua’s second game back after six weeks out of the lineup due to a hand injury. The Canucks welcomed him back to the lineup last week when they hosted the Dallas Stars.

The between-the-legs goal marked the 14th of the season for the power forward who continues to build on his career-best season. It was his first power play point of the year.

Joshua is a pending free agent and will need a new contract this summer. He’s earned a major raise on the $825,000 he’s making this season.