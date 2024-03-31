Canucks playoff tickets go on sale to general public Monday morning

Vancouver Canucks fans won’t have to wait long to secure their seats for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the team officially clinching a playoff spot last night, the Canucks will be playing postseason hockey in Vancouver for the first time in nine seasons. The long wait has created a lot of anticipation, as pre-sale tickets went very fast.

Undoubtedly, the remaining tickets will also sell out fast when they officially go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am PT.

Be a part of the action! 2024 #Canucks playoff tickets will be on sale Monday, April 1 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/z5k0tPMxaK — X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2024

The prices for those tickets are not yet known, but you can bet that they will be on the pricier side. At one point yesterday, the cheapest pre-sale tickets were going for $630 at the cheapest and $1,122 at the most expensive.

Buying a playoff suite is even more expensive, with prices exceeding $6,000 per game.

#Canucks playoff suites are on sale now 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/0v5Tg3LpnG — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 29, 2024

Fans buying tickets to those games don’t even know who the opponent will be yet. Right now, the Pacific Division-leading Canucks would be lining up against the Nashville Predators in a first-round series, but that could easily change to one of the Vegas Golden Knights or LA Kings.

The Canucks will most likely have a home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, meaning that both Game 1 and Game 2 should be played at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver. Barring a first-round sweep, there are good odds that Game 5 will also be played on the Canadian West Coast.

Before fans can enjoy the ups and downs of postseason hockey, they still have to get through nine more regular season games. The NHL playoffs are set to begin in just a few weeks on April 20.

Tickets can bought on the Ticketmaster website.