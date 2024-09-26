A pair of Vancouver Canucks defencemen are on waivers today, as the team trims its training camp roster.

Jett Woo and Guillaume Brisebois are now available to the other 31 teams to claim after the Canucks demoted them. If they go unclaimed, they’ll each be sent to the Abbotsford Canucks.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that defencemen Jett Woo and Guillaume Brisebois have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 26, 2024

Woo, a 6-foot-2 blueliner, was a second-round draft pick by the Canucks in 2018. The 24-year-old has yet to play an NHL game, though he’s coming off a career-best season in the AHL, scoring 31 points (7-24-31) in 62 games.

The Winnipeg native is on a one-year, two-way contract that he signed in June. Woo got engaged to his long-time girlfriend a couple of months later.

Canucks management seemed high on Brisebois after he impressed them in a career-high 17 NHL games in 2022-23. They signed him to a two-year contract on March 7, 2023, which included a one-way deal in 2024-25. That means the 27-year-old will get paid NHL money ($775,000) this season, regardless of where he plays.

Unfortunately, Brisebois’ 2023-24 season was derailed early by a preseason concussion. He was limited to just eight AHL games because of it.