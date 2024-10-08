EA Sports predicts NHL standings and 2025 Stanley Cup winner

As the 2024-25 NHL season kicks off, EA Sports has already run the numbers for the entire campaign, offering fans a sneak peek at what could unfold over the coming months.

With NHL 25 hitting shelves over the weekend, EA’s annual season simulation is out. And if any of these virtual predictions hold true, this year could see some serious drama on the ice.

Canadian teams dominate… but the drought continues

It could be another big year for Canadian teams, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers all expected to finish atop their respective divisions.

Things don’t look as bright for the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and Ottawa Senators, though, as all four teams miss the postseason in the simulation.

Season standings, according to #NHL25 Where did your favorite team land? pic.twitter.com/bc9lTz4XXF — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2024

And while Leafs fans might feel good about claiming the Atlantic Division, they are once again expected to blow it in the first round.

According to #NHL25… The @NYRangers will win the Stanley Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/heo84CEqKp — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) October 8, 2024

The biggest heartbreak, though, is reserved for Edmonton, as the Oilers are predicted to come painfully winning it all, only to fall short in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final again — this time to the New York Rangers.

Matthews takes it up a notch

Newly crowned Leafs captain Auston Matthews is set to have a season for the ages. EA’s simulation predicts the superstar centre, who is coming off a 69-goal season, netting a jaw-dropping 75 goals — placing him eighth all-time for goals in a single NHL campaign.

Matthews isn’t just predicted to take home the Rocket Richard Trophy — he’s also projected to claim the Hart Trophy as the pixelated league’s MVP.

McDavid does it again

And, of course, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will do McDavid things once again.

EA has the 27-year-old leading the league in points with a projected 147, capturing both the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.

Other predictions

The newly formed Utah Hockey Club is projected to make the playoffs in their debut season, while Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard is expected to post 105 points, solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest talents in just his second year.

NHL 25 is available worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.