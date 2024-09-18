Canucks have given Rogers Arena a new paint job

The seats are the same colour, but the outside of Rogers Arena is looking fresh ahead of the start of a new Vancouver Canucks season.

It’s part of “Phase III” of Rogers Arena building improvements, which the team first announced last summer.

The Canucks said they would start replacing all the seats in the upper and lower bowls, as well as redesigning the North Plaza entry, in the summer of 2024. There have been no reports of the seats changing yet, so expect the old maroon ones to be in place when preseason games begin next week.

But the North Plaza, which sits under the Dunsmuir Viaduct, has been updated. The Canucks began giving the plaza a facelift prior to the playoffs last year, adding large images of many of their star players on the side of the building and on wraps around viaduct pillars.

They have now given the plaza a pop of colour, with blue paint replacing the previous grey brick facade. A Canucks Reddit user first noticed this work three months ago, as the team appeared to be testing out colour palettes.

Ryan Henderson, producer of Donnie and Dhali on CHEK, caught the plaza mid-paint job late last week.

The Plaza outside Rogers Arena is getting a paint job. Nice to see some colour replacing all the grey. pic.twitter.com/i9HaQZzuBw — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) September 13, 2024

The job appeared to be done when Daily Hive saw the plaza this morning, but we’ll let you know if the Canucks provide us with an update.

The Canucks will be holding a media availability today at 4:30 pm in Penticton ahead of the start of training camp at the South Okanagan Events Centre tomorrow. The camp will run for four days, ahead of the Canucks’ preseason opener on Tuesday, at home to the Seattle Kraken. The regular season begins on October 9.