Canucks get Horvat and Demko back for tonight's game

Thatcher Demko and Bo Horvat will return to the lineup against the Calgary Flames, coach Bruce Boudreau said Saturday morning.

Horvat missed five games, and Demko missed four games because of COVID-19 protocol.

“I’ve felt completely fine the whole time,” said Horvat, who has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season. “No symptoms. Feeling ready to go, and looking forward to getting back on the ice tonight for a game.

“I think the most frustrating part is not having any symptoms and missing five games. I’m excited to be back and can’t wait to play tonight.

“It is frustrating. I felt like I missed five games for no reason. Obviously the protocols are put in place for a reason, but it was a frustrating time. Just putting that in the past and focusing on tonight.”

Demko, who came off the COVID protocol list two days ago, has posted a 9-3-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in his past 12 games.

Transactions: The Vancouver Canucks announce today that Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, and Conor Garland have been removed from COVID protocol. Demko will join the team in Calgary. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 27, 2022

Horvat, who went into COVID protocol on January 18, has seven points (six goals, one assist) in his past nine games.

“I feel ready to go,” Horvat said. “I can’t wait to play tonight.”