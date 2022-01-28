Some Canucks fans were given the boot for not following mask rules

Record cases and hospitalizations due to the most infectious variant of COVID-19 we’ve ever seen aren’t enough to convince some Vancouver Canucks fans to put on a mask at games.

Most of them have been, but many fans have chosen to remove their masks for a majority of the game — that’s been clear from my observations of the last three games from the press box, as well as in the upper and lower bowls, and on television highlights.

The Canucks recently played three home games, on January 21, 23, and 25 — the first games held at Rogers Arena since Omicron became a widespread problem in BC.

In a statement shared with Daily Hive, Canucks President of Business Operations Michael Doyle said that most fans are following the rules, but they have increased enforcement, which has resulted in some non-mask-wearing fans being booted from the arena.

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community is a top priority and we have worked closely with Dr. Bonnie Henry and local health authorities to ensure we are carefully following all safety protocols,” said Doyle. “Since the most recent provincial health order was introduced, we have increased enforcement of mask wearing, including more reminders on the big screen, increased signage and verbal reminders from our hosts in the stands.

“We have had to remove a small number of fans who did not follow masking rules; however, the vast majority of fans have been very supportive and receptive to the changes. We will continue to collaborate with health officials to ensure protocols are followed at Rogers Arena.”

A number of restrictions are in place at Rogers Arena, but the mask-wearing rule has a loophole.

“Masks must be worn at all times unless guests are actively eating and drinking,” is the mask policy posted on the Canucks website.

Some fans appear to take that as an invitation to remove their masks as long as they have a beer in hand, rather than only removing them whenever they take a sip.

While every NHL team in the United States is still playing games at full capacity, Canucks games are being played at 50%. But Vancouver is enjoying the most relaxed rules among NHL teams in Canada at the moment.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and Ottawa Senators are playing home games in empty arenas due to provincial health orders, while the Winnipeg Jets are allowed only 250 fans at each of their games.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are allowed 50% capacity, same as Vancouver, but concession stands must be closed for the Albertan teams — which takes away the “actively eating and drinking” loophole.

The Canucks are currently on a four-game road trip and won’t play at Rogers Arena again until February 8.