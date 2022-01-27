Three Canucks players come off NHL's COVID list

The Vancouver Canucks got some much-needed good news today, as three players have been removed from COVID-19 protocol.

Thatcher Demko, who has been out since January 20, will join the Canucks in Calgary for Saturday’s game. Jaroslav Halak is also out of protocol, but he’ll back up Spencer Martin tonight in Winnipeg while Halak works off the rust in practice. Halak had been in protocol since January 15.

Transactions: The Vancouver Canucks announce today that Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, and Conor Garland have been removed from COVID protocol. Demko will join the team in Calgary. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 27, 2022

Conor Garland, who has been out due to COVID-19 since January 16, will be back in the Canucks’ lineup tonight. Garland skated on a line with Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander in practice this morning, according to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin is moving up to the top line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

Tonight’s game will be Martin’s third game with the Canucks, and just the sixth NHL game of his career. The 26-year-old is still in search of his first career NHL point despite being named first star in each of his last two games, against Edmonton and Florida.

Bo Horvat (January 18) and Tanner Pearson (January 25) are still in COVID protocol, but the Canucks could get both players back within a matter of days.