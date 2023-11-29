Canucks demote Hirose and call up two players after Beauvillier trade

The Vancouver Canucks have made some changes to their roster after trading winger Anthony Beauvillier last night.

The team announced today that they’ve sent defenceman Akito Hirose back down to the AHL. In corresponding roster moves, they’ve recalled Matt Irwin and Linus Karlsson from the Abbotsford Canucks.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the following roster moves:

– D Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford (AHL).

– D Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford (AHL).

– F Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2023

Hirose has played in three regular-season games this year, though just one in November. The 24-year-old was awarded a two-year contract last summer after impressing during a short stint at the end of last year. However, he’s failed to become an NHL regular this season and hasn’t even recorded a single point in 11 AHL games.

Karlsson already played one game with the big club this season as he appeared in a battle against the Calgary Flames. The forward managed three shots in 11:54 of action. He has been very productive in the AHL, with 15 points in 17 games and is one of Abbotsford’s leading forwards.

Matt Irwin was signed by the Canucks to a one-year contract on the first day of last summer’s free-agency period. The 35-year-old was born in Victoria and has 461 games of NHL experience under his belt.

Irwin played last season with the Washington Capitals, where he suited up for 61 NHL contests. The defensive defenceman has two points, both assists, in 13 AHL games so far this year.

The team had an extra roster spot and thus could call up two players while only demoting one after trading Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks. The team received a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick in return for the winger, who had eight points in 22 games with the Canucks this season.

The Canucks play their next game tomorrow against the Vegas Golden Knights. The winner will move into first place in the Pacific Division. The puck drops at Rogers Arena at 7 pm PT as the Canucks look to build on their 8-1-1 home record.