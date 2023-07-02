Canucks re-sign Akito Hirose and it includes a one-way deal

The Vancouver Canucks are keeping a fan favourite around.

Today, it was announced by the team that they’d inked defenceman Akito Hirose on a two-year deal, which will be a two-way deal in the first season (2023-24), and one-way in the second season (2024-25).

“Akito was a welcome addition to our group at the end of last season and we’re excited to have him back with the organization for two more years,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “He had an strong finish to his college career and then held his own playing seven NHL games against some top-end talent. We look forward to having our staff work closely with him beginning this week at Development Camp.”

Hirose had three assists in his seven games with the Canucks this past season, after signing with the team out of Minnesota State as an undrafted free agent this past spring.

Per CapFriendly, the cap hit is $787k per year over the course of the two seasons.