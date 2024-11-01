Canucks had their Halloween party and players went ALL OUT

The Vancouver Canucks had their annual Halloween party, and the costumes this year were on another level.

Players dressed up as everything from superheroes to TV characters, and it’s clear a lot of time and effort went into some of the outfits.

J.T. Miller and wife Natalie had one of the best costumes. Natalie was dressed as Austin Powers and J.T. as a Fembot. This might be even better than the Hugh Hefner/Playboy Bunny couples costume they did last year.

The Under Armour athletic socks in the pink heels really added to J.T.’s look.

Natalie posted a video of J.T. walking down the street and doing an impressive job in those heels.

This wasn’t the only outfit the couple wore on Halloween, as they also went for a more toned-down look earlier in the night. J.T pulls off the cow print effortlessly.

These looks were far from the only eye-catching ones, as many players on the roster did a great job with their costumes this year.

Goalie Thatcher Demko and his wife, Lexie, dressed up as Gru and Vector from the popular Despicable Me series. The cutest part was their young child, Dawson, dressed up in a minion costume.

Their dog Delilah even got in on the family fun with a banana costume. 10/10 for the Demko family.

Perhaps the best photo of the night is the group of Canucks stars who all got together as different characters from Scooby-Doo.

Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes dressed up with some of their partners, and the photo is epic.

Hughes went all-out with the full-face mask for his Scooby costume, and Pettersson is rocking a great wig for his Shaggy look. Boeser went as Fred and killed it.

Captain Hughes in the full-body costume is a strong contender for the best of the night.

New Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancée, Ariela Smith, rocked a great look from The Matrix.

Sherwood dressed as Neo, and Ariela went as Trinity. They both did a great job with the all-black outfits.

Defenceman Filip Hronek dressed as a superhero, wearing a great Batman outfit. The facemask really added to his look.

Partner Dominika Benakova went as Poison Ivy from the Batman universe, and together they looked great.