Canucks' Thatcher Demko and wife Lexie welcome first child

There is a new baby in the Vancouver Canucks world.

Late Friday afternoon, Thatcher Demko’s wife, Lexie, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child, Dawson, and did so with a pretty hilarious caption.

“Okay he’s here,” Lexie wrote. “Now someone get me a cocktail.”

It appears she was able to get just that soon afterward, as the Canucks goaltender posted a photo to his Instagram story of the two each holding a glass of wine, captioned, “Very very well deserved.”

Dawson’s birth comes just over a year after the Demko’s tied the knot, as they married on July 16, 2022. Based on both Thatcher and Lexie’s Instagram accounts, it appears the couple began dating sometime in 2019. Lexie also happens to be a goalie, and spent time playing with the University of North Dakota.

This marks the second Canucks player to become a first-time dad this offseason, as Vasily Podkolzin and his wife, Sasha, welcomed a daughter to the world in mid-July.

Demko, 27, is looking for a bounce back season after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. After posting save percentages (SV%) of .915 in each of the two seasons prior, Demko had just a .901 this past year, paired with a 3.16 goals against average (GAA). He certainly wasn’t all to blame, as the team in front of him wasn’t very good themselves last season.

Despite the off year, Demko is still considered by most to be one of the better goaltenders in the NHL. With him between the pipes, along with several other talented players on the roster, there is reason to believe the Canucks can get back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Perhaps the newest member of the Demko family can even help provide some luck to his dad and his Canucks teammates.