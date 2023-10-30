Canucks players show off hilarious costumes at team's Halloween party

The Vancouver Canucks put on their annual Halloween party after two very strong performances over the past weekend.

The costumes did not disappoint as some of the players went all out to celebrate the holiday. Photos from the event are starting to hit social media and fans are loving seeing what players managed to pull off this year.

J.T. Millers’s wife, Natalie, shared this great photo of the 30-year-old Canuck dressed up as a Playboy bunny.

Thatcher Demko went dressed as Dobby from Harry Potter. The following photo was shared by his wife, Lexi, on Instagram and shows the couple as two Harry Potter characters as she appeared to be dressed as Lucious Malfoy.

Filip Hronek went as Conor McGregor. In a photo shared by his partner, Benakova Dominikia, on Instagram, the defenceman shows off his powerful physique with this MMA costume.

Brock Boeser and his girlfriend, Bella, went all out with these Avatar costumes. She shared this image to her Instagram and it shows the two completely covered in blue, as well as having the pointy ears associated with the popular characters.

Monique Blueger, Teddy’s wife, shared a variety of photo booth shots from the night. You can see the couple in the middle photo strip dressed up as members of the Vancouver Whitecaps, showing some support for the local MLS team.

Finally, Brooke Juulsen shared a few shots from the night. She and her husband, Noah Juulsen, along with Pius Suter and his partner, went as Disney characters.

The Canucks play their next game on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. The two teams faced off just last week in Nashville, a game the Canucks won 3-2. The puck drops for the rematch tomorrow at 7 pm PT.