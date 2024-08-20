Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood is off the market for the second time this summer.

The 29-year-old pro hockey player signed a two-year contract with the Canucks worth $1.5 million a year on July 1. The deal he agreed to today is priceless and carries a much longer term.

Sherwood recently popped the big question to longtime girlfriend Ariel Smith in a picture-perfect setting in the Caribbean country of Turks and Caicos. The newly engaged couple posed for photos by the ocean, with Ariel posting the caption “forever and a day” on Instagram.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood comes to Vancouver fresh off a career-best season with the Nashville Predators, scoring 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games.