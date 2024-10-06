SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks trade Poolman in surprise deal with Colorado

Rob Williams
Oct 6 2024, 5:51 pm
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has pulled off another trade (@Canucks/X)

The Vancouver Canucks have completed a surprise trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

The move sees former first-round pick Erik Brannstrom head to the Canucks, in exchange for Tucker Poolman (20% salary retained) and a fourth-round draft pick in 2025. Brannstrom will start in Abbotsford, but only if he slips through waivers.

The trade has important salary-cap implications for the Canucks ahead of Monday’s roster deadline. The Canucks don’t want to operate in LTIR, as they have done in recent years, and shedding $2 million of Poolman’s $2.5 million salary will help in that regard.

Brannstrom signed a $900,000 contract with the Avalanche on July 2, after scoring 20 points (3-17-20) in 76 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. The 25-year-old left-shot defenceman was the 15th overall draft pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, the Swedish blueliner is undersized but brings offensive flair. He gave the Canucks nine NHL defencemen, which helps explain why the Canucks immediately put him on waivers.

 

Poolman is entering last year of a four-year, $10 million contract but hasn’t played an NHL game since October 18, 2022. Concussions have likely ended the 31-year-old’s pro hockey career.

The Canucks begin the regular season on Wednesday at home to the Calgary Flames.

