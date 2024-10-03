Why Aatu Räty might earn a surprise Canucks roster spot

Aatu Räty has been a major surprise for the Vancouver Canucks through preseason.

The 21-year-old has impressed over the past few weeks and is now on the cusp of making the team’s opening night roster. It’s an outcome that not many predicted back at the start of training camp.

The Canucks have a deep forward group but injuries to Dakota Joshua and Pius Suter have potentially freed up spots. The Finnish forward’s strong play has made him a lead contender to seize one of those places, although he is facing some stiff competition.

“Two years ago there really wasn’t hard decisions,” Rick Tocchet said recently when discussing the battle for roster spots. “Now there are.”

Räty was the key prospect acquired when the Canucks traded then-captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. He really came into his own at the end of last year when he strung together a strong stretch for Abbotsford in the AHL.

But how is the former second-round pick now separating himself from the pack for that roster spot?

Scouts have always lauded his strong shot and good sense for the game. He managed 18 goals and 34 assists for 52 points in the AHL last year but the knock on him has always been his skating. That seems to have improved this year to a point where he can be an effective NHLer.

Aatu Räty gets the Canucks back within one

“Skating,” said Räty at training camp when asked what he focused on this summer. “That’s the biggest thing I needed to work on. I think it’s gotten better but there’s still a lot of steps I can take.”

The left-handed forward has played both centre and wing in the pros. That versatility is very valuable in the bottom six as he can slide easily between positions. It’s another point in his favour to make the final roster.

The work that Räty has put into his game is evident. The left-handed centre has even taken to flipping his stick for certain face-offs, taking advantage of the stick’s curve to give himself an advantage.

“It’s an art. You do get a little more strength on that technique,” said Tocchet about the unusual technique. “It just makes him a lot stronger on that side.”

Aatu Raty gets the warning in the faceoff dot and then switches to right-handed. I've seen him do this quite often. It takes advantage of the curve on your backhand when you flip the stick.

It’s paying off as Räty has been the team’s best face-off guy in the preseason, winning nearly 55% of his draws, per NaturalStatTrick.

“If Rats is going to make the team, you’ve got to check the box, he’s got to be a really good faceoff guy for us,” explained Tocchet yesterday.

The Canucks have just one exhibition game left before the regular season. There’s no doubt it’ll be a big chance for Räty, and other players fighting for those bubble spots, to showcase their skills.

He’s done enough over the past few weeks to earn a spot on the team. When it comes down to it, the Canucks can only carry 23 players to start the year and tough decisions are going to be made. The fact that Räty can avoid waivers with a demotion could spell bad news.

The 6-foot-2 player is knocking on the door for a spot on the Canucks. He’s forcing management to think twice before making any decisions and if he keeps this level of play up, it won’t be long until there’s no question he’s an everyday NHLer.