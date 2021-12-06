SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans had lots to say after firing Benning and Green

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Dec 6 2021, 4:06 pm
Canucks fans had lots to say after firing Benning and Green
Vancouver Canucks/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

December 5, 2021, will go down in history as one of the most memorable days in Vancouver Canucks history.

First, reports dropped that Travis Green was out as Canucks coach, to be replaced by Bruce Boudreau. Hours later, reports surfaced that general manager Jim Benning was gone as well, all before the news of their departures were made official by the organization.

The news of either being let go by the Canucks wasn’t overly surprising, as rumours of organizational overhaul had been percolating for weeks.

With the team sitting at eighth place in the Pacific Division with an 8-15-2 record, two major changes were made on Sunday within the span of a couple of hours.

On the Benning front, it was mostly a sense of relief for fans.

After over seven seasons on the job, Benning was never able to turn the team into a consistent Stanley Cup, or even playoff, qualifying team like he sought out to do.

Fans had a lot to say (or drink) about Benning being let go.

Travis Green’s departure was a little mixed. Most fans seemed to hold the sentiment that while the move of his firing made sense, the quality of rosters Benning had given him weren’t exactly something many NHL coaches could turn into a contender.

Fans were also curious about how Green received the news, as the first report named Green’s replacement in Boudreau before it was official that he’d been let go.

Some fans are wondering if Green has another NHL coaching opportunity lined up.

With news of former Vancouver coach Alain Vigneault being fired from Philadelphia on Monday morning, Green’s first potential job opening in the NHL is lined up.

But while the team has a new outlook at the top, one thing is clear: they’re still a ways away from contention.

The Canucks continue their schedule in the first game of the post-Benning/Green era tonight against the Los Angeles Kings, with puck drop set for 7 pm.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT