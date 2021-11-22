Canucks fans raise over $900K for BC flood relief efforts

Some wins come off the ice.

The Canucks for Kids Fund, the charitable arm of the Vancouver Canucks, has raised $917,634 through 50/50 raffles for flood relief efforts in Abbotsford, the Fraser Valley, and throughout British Columbia to support families impacted by recent extreme weather and flooding in the province.

Jackpots totalled over $1.8 million from the past three 50/50 raffles at Vancouver home games, with winners’ prizes adding up to half that amount. The other half of the 50/50 jackpots go to charity.

Wednesday’s draw brought in $154,238 and Sunday’s raffle netted $319,988 for flood relief efforts.

Friday’s draw, the highest, brought in $443,408.

A good thing the #Canucks and their fans did over the weekend? Raised $763,396 for BC flood relief efforts from just two 50/50 raffles (total jackpot from both games was $1.52M). — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 22, 2021

“Our hearts go out to the families across BC who have lost countless homes, animals, land and their livelihoods due to the extreme weather and extensive flooding,” Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund said last week. “The flooding has been catastrophic, and we want to do anything we can.”

The Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, BC, remains underwater and several major highways connecting Metro Vancouver to BC’s Interior are still closed.

The Canucks For Kids Fund has granted more than $76 million to BC charities supporting kids and families since inception 35 years ago.