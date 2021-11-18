They might not be winning games, but the Vancouver Canucks are doing their part to aid disaster relief efforts in the hardest hit parts of the province.

Proceeds from 50/50 raffles at the next three games will go towards BC flood relief efforts, and to help families impacted by the extreme weather events that have occurred.

Tickets can be purchased inside Rogers Arena, or online at canucks.com/online5050.

Proceeds from games taking place on November 17, 19 and 21 will be dedicated to flood relief efforts in Abbotsford, the Fraser Valley, and other parts of BC.

The raffle’s take-home prize will be 50% of the total jackpot amount.

Tonight, all of our 50/50 proceeds will support BC Flood relief efforts. We are a strong province, and together we can help out our neighbors💙💚 Buy your 50/50 tickets here: https://t.co/AZGssElAGl Must be 19+ and located in BC at time of purchase. pic.twitter.com/57qUnsAcaE — Canucks For Kids Fund (@Canucksforkids) November 18, 2021

“Our hearts go out to the families across BC who have lost countless homes, animals, land and their livelihoods due to the extreme weather and extensive flooding,” said Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund, in a statement.

He went onto say that the organization wants to do anything they can to help those impacted by catastrophic flooding.

“We invite Canucks fans across BC to join us in supporting to support those who need it the most.”