And that’s one thing off the to-do list. Sure, there might be one more hire left in Vancouver Canucks senior management, but for the most part, the executive team is ready.

And long before each has ordered stationary, Bosu ball chairs, or standing desks for their office, the Canucks need to start making decisions. The good news for Canucks fans is, that is likely to happen. The early bird gets the worm, and Jim Rutherford’s alarm clock goes off before most of his fellow feather friends.

And within that context, the most likely shoe to drop first is Jaroslav Halak.

The obvious fly in the ointment here is the no-move clause. But in case you’ve missed the bulletins, he’d like to play more. And in case you’ve missed the other bulletin, the Canucks aren’t winning the Cup, and aren’t likely to challenge for a playoff spot deep into the season. At his age, with his resume, Halak should and likely will want more.

Couple that with the performances of both Canucks starters during this homestand, and you have to think that should suffice for the second half of the year.

Spencer Martin has been a revelation. Mikey Diepietro can certainly handle a spot start here or there. And even Arturs Silovs could probably take a start or two.

The Canucks only needed nine starts from the backup in the first half of the season. And with Demko soon to exit COVID protocols, and the NHL changing testing protocols in the second half of the season, the chances are low of the Canucks being caught in this same situation during the second half.

The market for backups and goaltending in general should be robust. Looking no further than in division for Vegas and Edmonton. But others might want proven veteran depth too.

Could an injury mean Martin and Dipietro for a spell during the final 40 games? Yup, that’s the worst case. But it’s a worst case that I think Rutherford and Patrik Allvin are more than ready to risk in the name of asset management.

And isn’t that a pleasure to type?

Let the off-ice games begin.