"Gotta love big Z": Canucks fans adored Zadorov mocking Kane's whining

It’s been a hard-fought playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

The two sides have been going head-to-head in what’s been a series of very closely contested games. Subplots have developed, as they do in every playoff matchup, and one of the most fun to follow has been the battle between the Canucks’ Nikita Zadorov and the Oilers’ Evander Kane.

The two No. 91s have been battling with physical plays, and it has been fun to watch. Kane complained to the officials after one of their scrums last night, and Zadorov let everyone know his thoughts on the situation.

Canucks fans went straight to social media to show support for Zadorov. The big man has quickly become a fan favourite, and this is just the latest incident that supporters have rallied around.

How can you not love this guy? — Jenaya (@tavkniesnythews) May 17, 2024

Lifetime contract please — BG (@Groner36) May 17, 2024

Put Zadorov in the ring of honour. https://t.co/jYQFegjFkd — Evan (@habitual_canuck) May 17, 2024

Should be a classic gif for us Canucks fans to roll out for years to come — Jordan Bateman (@jordanbateman) May 17, 2024

Big Z’s a beauty — Captain HODLer🇨🇦 (@Captain_HODLer) May 17, 2024

Resign Big Z at all costs — ~🌷Ally 🌸~ (@A_Wahnstrom) May 17, 2024

Love it – Way to GO, Big Z 🤣🤣 — MarionP (@mazza_shad) May 17, 2024

Zadorov can do no wrong what a stud — Caleb (@AxskullTV) May 17, 2024

So funny😂😂 Gotta love Big Z. — EJ🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ej_elayne) May 17, 2024

HE WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAV IDC‼️‼️ https://t.co/vbVH2dNGzR — xyz-¹³ ⁵³ ⁵⁹ Ariel ¹⁰ ²³ ¹¹ (@_111ariel) May 17, 2024

The Canucks so needed someone like Zadorov, someone with an edge, an irritant factor. He’s been a real difference-maker since arriving. They need to find a way to pay him. — David Wiebe (@dwiebe99) May 17, 2024



Zadorov has been a breakout star during these playoffs. He has eight points in 11 games and has scored some huge goals for the Canucks.

The big defenceman is a pending free agent, and his future with the team is unknown. He’s proven his worth in this postseason but has also raised the price on a possible extension.

Some fans are worried he won’t be here next year. It feels like with each passing game, Zadorov does something that makes fans want him even more.

SIGN HIM NOW — Trevor Nedea (@Trevned2) May 17, 2024

4 year contract please Canucks!!! — Eric Cardinal (@EricCardinal20) May 17, 2024

give big z whatever he wants lol https://t.co/vUA7up9V4j — Sam (@samanthacp_) May 17, 2024

The Canucks and Oilers play Game 6 of their second-round series tomorrow. Zadorov and the Pacific Division champions have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a victory. The game starts at 5 pm PT.