"Gotta love big Z": Canucks fans adored Zadorov mocking Kane's whining

May 17 2024, 6:33 pm
It’s been a hard-fought playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

The two sides have been going head-to-head in what’s been a series of very closely contested games. Subplots have developed, as they do in every playoff matchup, and one of the most fun to follow has been the battle between the Canucks’ Nikita Zadorov and the Oilers’ Evander Kane.

The two No. 91s have been battling with physical plays, and it has been fun to watch. Kane complained to the officials after one of their scrums last night, and Zadorov let everyone know his thoughts on the situation.

Canucks fans went straight to social media to show support for Zadorov. The big man has quickly become a fan favourite, and this is just the latest incident that supporters have rallied around.


Zadorov has been a breakout star during these playoffs. He has eight points in 11 games and has scored some huge goals for the Canucks.

The big defenceman is a pending free agent, and his future with the team is unknown. He’s proven his worth in this postseason but has also raised the price on a possible extension.

Some fans are worried he won’t be here next year. It feels like with each passing game, Zadorov does something that makes fans want him even more.

The Canucks and Oilers play Game 6 of their second-round series tomorrow. Zadorov and the Pacific Division champions have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a victory. The game starts at 5 pm PT.

