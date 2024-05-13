Canucks' Zadorov laughs off trash-talking Oilers fans in the penalty box



It should come as no surprise that Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov isn’t a very popular player with Edmonton Oilers fans right now.

After all, he took a shot at Edmonton a couple of days ago, saying: “There’s pretty much nothing else to do in that city except watch hockey.”

So after taking a penalty late in the second period after he deposited Evander Kane into the Oilers’ bench, Oilers fans let him hear it.

A profanity-filled video posted to social media shows an Oilers fan sticking up his middle finger towards Zadorov and hurling insults in both English and Punjabi. Instead of ignoring them, as many hockey players would have, Zadorov looked right at their camera and smiled.

THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO ON THE INTERNET. GIVE ZADOROV THE MAX NOW!!!!!!! #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MUGgBD8ek7 — Y – M.D (@nucks0) May 13, 2024

The camera pans to three fans, with one wearing a Canucks jersey. “Don’t listen to them,” the Canucks fan said.

The war of words between both fan bases on social media has been almost as entertaining as the play on the ice in this series. Each fanbase has been accusing the other of whining after losses, and everyone’s seemingly mad about something during games.

Nikita Zadorov gets two minutes for roughing after putting Evander Kane into the Oilers' bench 😮 pic.twitter.com/79ESCC8GYy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

Game 4 is tomorrow night.