Vancouver Canucks forward Phil di Giuseppe has played in 294 NHL games across the course of his NHL career, but it’s hard to imagine many of them being more personally impactful than Game 5 on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, he and his wife Maggie welcomed a baby boy, which saw the veteran forward miss Games 3 and 4 of the series.

And while he had just one point in 11 games entering Thursday’s Game 5, he scored his first goal of the playoffs to tie the score at 2-2 en route to an eventual 3-2 Vancouver win.

“It was a tough pregnancy. Our little kid’s a warrior and I can’t be more proud of him and her. Both are healthy. They’re coming home today,” said Di Giuseppe prior to the game, per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

Following the game, an emotional di Giuseppe spoke to TNT about the win and his family.

What a moment 💙 Phil Di Giuseppe gets choked up talking to the boys about the birth of his son while celebrating the Game 5 victory pic.twitter.com/EL9aziCKLp — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 17, 2024

“Might choke up here, so forgive me fellas” he told the TNT panel. “My wife’s been so strong, they’ve been battling for nine months. He’s in this world, and it brought me some luck tonight.”

His Vancouver teammates seemed as supportive as you’d expect for one of the biggest moments of his career.

“I just couldn’t be happier for him and his wife, Maggie,” J.T. Miller, who scored the game-winning goal in the final minute, said. “Unbelievable people. He deserves it. He works his butt off. It’s been a year that Phil’s worked really hard here, and their line was unbelievable tonight. For them to get rewarded at a big time of the game was really great.”

The Canucks look to close out the series on Saturday night when they travel to Edmonton for Game 6. Puck drop for that one is set for 5 pm PT/6 pm MT, with the game broadcast on CBC and Sportsnet.