Canucks get booed by their own fans, jerseys tossed on ice (VIDEOS)

Is this rock bottom? It feels like rock bottom.

It better be.

The Vancouver Canucks got booed, in their home opener, by their own fans, for much of the third period of a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

The booing began midway through the third period, with the score 3-1. The game should still be within reach with that score, yet the Canucks showed no signs that they had it in them to come back.

#Canucks fans are not happy with what they’re seeing from their team pic.twitter.com/z0i935N4od — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

The booing continued, even through what is usually the third-period singalong of Sweet Caroline.

Sweet Caroline singalong greeted with boos and #Canucks fans heading for the exits pic.twitter.com/twR5dhYQLr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

And when the Sabres scored into an empty net to ice the game with 3:29 left, a Canucks jersey was tossed onto the ice in protest. It wasn’t the only jersey that was flung over the glass tonight either.

JERSEY NUMBER TWO ON THE ICE pic.twitter.com/ZvqcB8fU7x — Georgia Twiss (@georgiatwiss) October 23, 2022

It was truly a remarkable scene for a team’s home opener — usually an energetic night reserved for optimism. But the Canucks are now winless in their first six games of the season — self destructing in remarkable speed.

#Canucks booed off the ice, in their home opener. Absolutely incredible scenes at Rogers Arena tonight. They’re 0-4-2 after six games. Only team in the NHL without a win, a week and a half into the season. pic.twitter.com/2WsCvCwh04 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

“We need to be mad about this, understand that that’s not nearly good enough, and come to work tomorrow,” J.T. Miller said after the game.

Elias Pettersson understood the reaction from fans.

“I mean, I get it,” Pettersson said. “They’re passionate fans, that’s how it should be. Of course as players we hate to see it.”

Head coach Bruce Boudreau, meanwhile, was at a loss to explain his team’s effort.

“I don’t get how a team that hasn’t won a game, and you have a really good second period, and aren’t excited about coming out in the third and doing the same thing as you did in the second, and just look like there was very little effort.

“I’m seeing it, you’re seeing it.”

On the reaction from fans, Boudreau had this to say.

“I hope the players feel the same way I feel about it. It’s just totally embarrassing,” said Boudreau. “It’s something you never want to see. I’ve seen it happen in other arenas and never thought it would happen here or on a team that I’m coaching. But if I was the fans, I would have been frustrated too because they’re watching what we’re watching.”