It went from bad to worse for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

They weren’t just booed by their own fans during their home opener, they had multiple fans throw their jerseys on the ice in disgust.

But before that happened in the third period, came signs of friction between Canucks players at the end of the second.

Luke Schenn and J.T. Miller appeared to get into an on-ice argument after the buzzer to end the second period. Schenn appeared to start the discussion, gesturing with his stick. Miller turned around, and had words for Schenn in return. Conor Garland eventually played peace-maker by getting in between them, as the players skated off the ice for the intermission.

Hockey Night in Canada caught the interaction, shown below.

Heard that HNIC had the clip of J.T. Miller and Luke Schenn arguing at the end of the second, went back and grabbed it from the tail end of the intermission. This isn't a happy team at the moment. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/FhA99eSys6 — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 23, 2022

The incident came after a lacklustre shift by Miller, who was sluggishly trying to defend in his own zone. Miller eventually got the puck with under 10 seconds left, but gave it right back to Buffalo after an ill-advised backhand pass that led to a turnover.

Was that the reason for the heated discussion?

Miller wasn’t interested in providing details, answering a reporter’s question about the incident by saying “no offence, it’s none of your business.”

Ironically enough, the second period was Vancouver’s best. The Canucks outshot the Sabres 10-7 in the middle frame, and outscored them 1-0 on Garland’s power-play goal.

But the third period was a debacle, and the team now finds itself winless in its first six games (0-4-2).

“To come out and play a third [period] like that, given our situation, was tough to swallow,” said Miller.

“We better have a hell of a practice [tomorrow], because we need to turn the page… We need to be mad about this, understand that that’s not nearly good enough, and come to work tomorrow.”

Bruce Boudreau doesn’t normally talk to his players immediately after losses, but the Canucks head coach made an exception tonight.

“I told them to look in the mirror,” Boudreau said in response to a question from Daily Hive about his message for his players. “Usually if we’re not successful in the game, I don’t come in. But I went in today and said it’s totally unacceptable as a professional athlete. Instead of looking at the other guy, look at yourself.”