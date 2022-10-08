Canucks release first look at special limited edition Diwali jerseys

The Vancouver Canucks will be celebrating Diwali in style.

The Canucks released the first image of their limited edition Diwali warmup jerseys to be worn on Diwali Night on Monday, October 24, when Vancouver hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Arena.

Artist Sandeep Johal designed the yellow-themed jersey.

Player-worn jerseys are likely to be sold through an auction.

The full Diwali collection is still to be revealed.

Diwali is the festival of lights, which is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas).

Johal was also the design mind behind a Vaisakhi-inspired logo for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC inaugural Vaisakhi night in April, celebrating the South Asian community and the Solar New Year.

The Canucks celebrated Diwali last season with a performance from Intense, a South Asian music producer from Surrey, and a national anthem performance from internationally acclaimed singer Jugpreet Bajwa.

“Diwali Plaza” outside of Rogers Arena featured special guests PMRC, featuring Moneey Singh, Diwali Celebration Society, UBC Thunderbirds Field Hockey, and Khalsa Wrestling Club as well.