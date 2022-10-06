Canucks introduce new team dog named after former player

Raise the woof for the newest member of the Vancouver Canucks.

Introducing Ryp.

“To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate,” the Canucks wrote on their website. “Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. He is a helper. We know Ryp will make a tremendous impact on the life of his forever teammate following his training.”

Meet Ryp! To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate.

Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive. We know he will make a tremendous impact on the life of his new teammate following his training. Learn more on Ryp | https://t.co/jdBykYgVlZ pic.twitter.com/cUU1B661U6 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 6, 2022

Rick Rypien spent parts of six seasons with the Canucks, registering 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 119 games from 2005 to 2011. He passed away on August 15, 2011, at age 27.

“A hockey hero, a son, a brother, an uncle, a teammate, a friend — former Canuck Rick Rypien meant so much to so many,” the team website said. “He accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and has left a legacy of support that has helped countless fans around the world through the Hockey Talks program.

“To honour the work Rick had intended to do, Hockey Talks was created to help provide resources to kids and youth experiencing mental health issues, and to have it talked about like any other illness or injury.”

The Canucks announced the club was getting a dog in mid-September and were looking for fans to help name the furry friend. The team said it would sponsor a litter of puppies and raise a service dog in partnership with BC Guide Dogs.

After completing training, Ryp will work with a visually impaired client, a child with autism, or a veteran/First Responder living with OSI-PTSD, according to the Canucks.

“Service dogs play a vital role in our community by improving the quality of life for many, including assisting in mobility, lowering stress, and increasing happiness,” the team said. “But they are in high demand. The Canucks pup is a special opportunity to help meet this need and make a positive impact in our community.”