I know no one wants to go down this road, but what if the Canucks can’t figure this out? And no, I’m not suggesting a winless season. Of course, they’ll win eventually. But if the pace becomes clear that it won’t be enough, the Canucks will have a conundrum on their hands with regards to personnel for the future.

In particular, whether the extension for J.T. Miller is looking like a detriment. He’s been among the best forwards for this team for the past three years, but his defensive deficiencies are catching up to him as a centre. The Canucks need to make a decision on what he is for them, and “if” he is for them.

You might also like: Welcome Matt: Pierre-Olivier Joseph worth a look for Canucks in potential trade

But one thing that they can’t let happen, is have the asset get devalued in this one year in which they could trade him before the no-trade clause kicks in this summer.

I’m not on a soap box crying for a trade just yet. But that day may come, and you have to make sure that if it comes, his value is still there. The best way to try and ensure that happens, is to give him Elias Pettersson, and give him Petey as his winger. It’s the nuclear option of sorts, but hear me out.

We know centres are more valuable, so if the Canucks think that they may be going down that road, it behooves them to see a level of offensive success for Miller before that time comes. And if Miller takes draws and plays centre alongside Pettersson, you’d have to believe the points would be there. There’s an off chance it even lead to wins. But I would guess at the very least that the offence would be there for that line, and Miller’s overall appearance would be better than a line of his own without EP40.

You’d have the points to show for, and Miller would be traded as a centre not a winger. And the Canucks would hopefully be able to collect either a defenceman, or the assets to get one.

Again, we’re not there yet, but reuniting Miller and Pettersson may not be far away, for one reason or another.