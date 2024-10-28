Jake DeBrusk hasn’t had a fairytale start to his time with the Vancouver Canucks.

The winger has no goals and just four assists across his first seven games with his new team. The production hasn’t matched what anyone had hoped for.

“My start has been, to me, pretty disappointing,” explained the 28-year-old today in an exclusive interview with Daily Hive. “I would like to get on the board. I got a couple greasy assists in there but I haven’t really played my game.”

“I guess it is just seven or eight games in, but I’m pretty hard on myself.”

It hasn’t all been bad. The Canucks are 4-1-2 and have the second-best points percentage in the Pacific Division. Still, the goal-scorer would like to do what he’s known for, scoring goals.

“I’ve had a look at my seasons, the last couple, I always have a slow start out of the gates. I get hot in the preseason and then just for some reason it doesn’t want to go,” continued DeBrusk.

“I’ve got to force it more. I’ve got to be more aggressive.”

The Edmonton native was the Canucks premier free agent signing last summer, inking a deal that will cost the team nearly $40 million over seven years. Vancouver is just his second NHL home after spending seven years with the Boston Bruins, and the transition hasn’t come without growing pains.

“Coming into it cold turkey, I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said when discussing this first month with his new team. “There’s some similarities [to Boston], [but] I think that there’s probably more differences. But you look at the similarities, you try to take some comfort in it.”

“There’s different things, it’s still kind of weird coming to the rink… it takes some time. I was with Boston since 2015… that’s the only thing I really knew, but I understood there were going to be some hiccups along the way.”

“Obviously I didn’t really want [the hiccups] at the start but I think it will get better. We’ve been winning games which always helps… all I’m trying to do is just help win.”

While the points haven’t been there, DeBrusk has shown flashes. He has impressive speed and the ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone. He’s also created some chances off the rush, something that has been a focus for the team this season.

The part of DeBrusk's game I'm enjoying the most is that little touch of the Bertuzzi North/South game where he just revs up the engine and comes in with speed, but also has the skill to beat guys. This creates a lot of room for linemates as it causes breakdowns in coverage. pic.twitter.com/LFEn2yAfoW — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) October 20, 2024

“I think he’s still trying to find a few things,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about the forward this morning. “He’s trying to learn the system… if he plays a little more predictable hockey, plays a little more inside, I know his game will come.”

“I’m not worried about him, there’s glimpses that he’s going to come out of it.”

While he’s bounced around the lineup to start the season, the winger has seemingly found a home next to Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller on the Canucks’ top line. The early returns have been solid, but not amazing.

“I don’t think our line has tapped into what we can become,” said DeBrusk. “I think, honestly, partly to do with me.”

While they haven’t found their top gear yet, it’s a golden opportunity to play with two of the league’s best, and DeBrusk adds an explosive dynamic.

“Speed and skill,” responded Miller when asked what the new winger adds to the trio. “We still have more to give… there’s been tons of open communication with Jake, trying to be on the same page, trying to make things a little more automatic.”

Playing with two of the league’s foremost offensive players means there should be plenty of opportunities for DeBrusk to bust his slump.

“Millsy is the type of guy, he’s going to lead the forecheck,” explained Tocchet. “I think Jake, if he does that, come up with loose pucks, he’ll get chances.”

With each passing game, the players get more used to playing with each other and look more comfortable. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before DeBrusk scores and the dam breaks.

“You know what? I do think it’s coming,” he responded when asked about that elusive first goal today.