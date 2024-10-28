SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks defenceman Derek Forbort mourns death of his father

Rob Williams
Oct 28 2024, 6:10 pm
Bob Frid/Imagn Images

Derek Forbort has rejoined his Vancouver Canucks teammates after tragedy struck his family.

The Duluth, Minnesota, native took a leave of absence on October 17 for “personal reasons.” Today, the team announced that Forbort’s father has died.

Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports that Keith Forbort died of colon cancer. An obituary posted in the Duluth News Tribune states that Forbort’s father was just 62 years old and that a celebration of life was held last Thursday.

Canucks fans were quick to send their condolences to the Forbort family on social media.

This is the first season for Forbort in Vancouver after the 32-year-old signed a contract with the Canucks in free agency.

