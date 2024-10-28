Canucks defenceman Derek Forbort mourns death of his father

Derek Forbort has rejoined his Vancouver Canucks teammates after tragedy struck his family.

The Duluth, Minnesota, native took a leave of absence on October 17 for “personal reasons.” Today, the team announced that Forbort’s father has died.

Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports that Keith Forbort died of colon cancer. An obituary posted in the Duluth News Tribune states that Forbort’s father was just 62 years old and that a celebration of life was held last Thursday.

Canucks fans were quick to send their condolences to the Forbort family on social media.

My condolences 😔. Sending good vibes to Derek and the family. — Jason 🦅 (@Vaneagle_26) October 28, 2024

Tonight’s game is for your dad, Derek! 💜 — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) October 28, 2024

Just lost my dad three weeks ago. My heart goes out to the Forbort family during this incredibly hard time. It’s shitty to lose a parent and then have to put on a brave face to continue on in the world. Take that win tonight for Forbort’s dad, boys 🤍 — erika 🫶🏻 (@playoffbeardy05) October 28, 2024

This is the first season for Forbort in Vancouver after the 32-year-old signed a contract with the Canucks in free agency.