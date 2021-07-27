Canucks sign Conor Garland to a multi-year contract

Forward Conor Garland has officially signed a long-term contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks announced Tuesday that Garland had been signed to a five-year contract worth $24.75 million (a $4.95 million AAV).

The American forward was acquired last week from the Arizona Coyotes in a blockbuster deal that saw Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, and Antoine Roussel (along with three draft picks) head to the desert in exchange for Garland and veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

“We’re pleased to have reached a long-term deal with Conor today,” said Benning in a release. “He’s a skilled young player, who plays hard, produces offensively and will complement our top-six forward group.”

The 25-year-old Garland picked up 12 goals and 27 assists for a total of 39 points in 49 games with Arizona during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Garland averaged 17:55 of ice time a night last season, second most among the Coyotes’ forwards.