SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks are making a blockbuster multi-player trade with Coyotes: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jul 23 2021, 1:46 pm
Canucks are making a blockbuster multi-player trade with Coyotes: report
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks are making a blockbuster draft day trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, and the ninth overall pick are headed to Arizona, in exchange for defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and winger Conor Garland, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Ekman-Larsson and Garland’s involvement in the deal was first broken by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. Multiple reporters have confirmed Roussel’s involvement in the deal as well.

The trade is not yet official, and more details are likely to emerge.

More to come…

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT