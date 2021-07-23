Canucks are making a blockbuster multi-player trade with Coyotes: report

The Vancouver Canucks are making a blockbuster draft day trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, and the ninth overall pick are headed to Arizona, in exchange for defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and winger Conor Garland, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Credit to @Gambo987 who was first to report on OEL/Garland, but Beagle, Eriksson, Roussel and 9th overall pick are involved. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021

Ekman-Larsson and Garland’s involvement in the deal was first broken by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. Multiple reporters have confirmed Roussel’s involvement in the deal as well.

The trade is not yet official, and more details are likely to emerge.

