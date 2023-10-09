Canucks not sure? New report on Pettersson contract has fans talking

Are the Vancouver Canucks unsure about Elias Pettersson?

Seems so, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in today’s 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman, who broke the story that Pettersson wanted to wait and see before signing his next contract with the Canucks, says the team is in wait-and-see mode now too.

“Since Pettersson came out and said ‘I’m not sure yet,’ I think the Canucks have also kind of indicated ‘you know what, we’re not sure either,'” Friedman said. “Because if there’s any doubt that Pettersson wants to make a commitment, I’m not convinced that they want to make a commitment. So this will be a fascinating development.”

You can listen to the full clip below:

Pettersson, 24, is coming off a career-best season that saw him score 102 points. He’s heading into the final year of his contract, at which point he can become a restricted free agent.

Pettersson tried to downplay the situation during training camp, when asked if the looming contract would be a distraction.

“It’s not a distraction. You guys make it a distraction. I’ve got one more year left,” Pettersson told reporters in Victoria last month. “I’m happy now but I just want to focus on the season, my teammates, and just come out with a good start with the team.”

The Swedish sniper is due a big raise on the $7.35 million AAV from his current contract, and he can sign a maximum eight-year term if he remains with the Canucks.

Needless to say, this is the type of report that makes fans nervous.

