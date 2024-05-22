Forget "Canada's team," Canucks fans want Tanev to win Stanley Cup

If you thought Vancouver Canucks fans were going to hop on the Edmonton Oilers bandwagon in large numbers, you must be new here.

As the last team standing north of the border, I suppose you can call them “Canada’s team.” The majority of players on their team are Canadian, too.

But that’s not how this works.

Judging by the chatter on social media, it’s clear who the majority of Canucks fans are supporting now that Vancouver’s out.

They’re Team Tanev.

Chris Tanev, who was traded to the Dallas Stars late in the season, has his best shot to win a Stanley Cup since 2011. The 34-year-old grizzled veteran is still making an impact, helping Dallas dust off the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche to get to this point.

Tanev is playing a top-four role on Dallas’ back end, averaging 23:42 of ice time per game in the playoffs. He’s been on the ice for eight goals-for and just four against at five-on-five, despite getting the Nathan MacKinnon matchup in Round 2, and the Mark Stone matchup in Round 1.

And yes, he’s still suffering gruesome injuries — though he hasn’t missed a game.

Chris Tanev had “at least one tooth pulled” after a 1st period collision in Game 5, according to @emilymkaplan. Tanev returned to the game and played close to 20 minutes, and 26 more shifts 😳 pic.twitter.com/FwUwoEUBBB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 16, 2024

Chris Tanev explains what happened with his teeth the other night 😫😷 pic.twitter.com/oU2Wi0vIgl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 18, 2024

“My teeth went into my lip, so they had to pull my lip back over my teeth and stitch it up,” Tanev said in a recent interview with TNT.

Here’s what Canucks fans have been saying about Tanev over the past couple of days:

Team Tanev from here on out! pic.twitter.com/zydDmcxpv4 — Darryl Keeping (@dkeeping) May 21, 2024

You know who I like better than the last Canadian team standing? Chris Tanev That’s who I want to win the Cup. 😎#texashockey #Canucks #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/ySHyCWKICg — Shoot DaPuck🇨🇦 (@Score_DaGoal) May 21, 2024

Absolutely not. The oilers are not Canada’s team. Media can push it all they want, but no. They are not even Alberta’s team. They are Edmonton’s team. Canucks fans are now team tanev. I’d rather Chris win a cup. https://t.co/YrNvmkhgSI — grack lee #goCanucksGo (@gracklee) May 22, 2024

As a Canucks fan, I gotta cheer on CHRIS TANEV BUD. Victoria boy Jamie Benn winning is a plus. And who doesn't want Joe Pavelski to finally win a cup? Seriously though, the main thing I want is for competitive series that aren't plagued by injuries. May the best team win 💯 — PunjabiPiccolo (@PunjabiPiccolo) May 22, 2024

Chris Tanev can be the only 2011 Canuck to win a Stanley cup as a player for any team. — 𝗜𝗮𝗻𝘄 🇨🇦 (@ianwcanucks) May 21, 2024

Thanks @Canucks for a great season! Can’t wait till next season but in the meantime I’m cheering for Chris Tanev now. — Sakura Iwagami (@sakura_iwagami) May 22, 2024

Cheering for tanev to finally get a cup — RB (@bgav23) May 21, 2024

Well now rooting for my boy Chris Tanev to win a cup! Still one of my favourite former Canucks — Kierra/Keeks (@keeks_2021) May 21, 2024

fuck everybody still playing i hope they all lose in 4 except tanev https://t.co/l7FBvOhxVR — AJ (@jae2so) May 21, 2024

god I miss Tanev. go get that Cup king, if it couldn’t be the Canucks I want it to be you https://t.co/MfeRn37uRR — j 🌱 (@aristhought) May 21, 2024

If the Canucks can’t win it then I’m cheering for Tanev. — Nate (@Nate_E_man) May 21, 2024

Dallas in 6. It’s time for Tanev to win a Cup. #Canucks — ANDY (@DjAnganu) May 21, 2024